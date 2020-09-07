Advertisement

Mich. woman scammed out of $30,000 in same week she lost her husband

Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - A widow from Detroit says she feels foolish for getting taken in by a scam that cost her $30,000 not long after she lost both her husband and her job.

Christina Ihlenfeldt is the first to admit she made a mistake. Shortly after her husband died, she received an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email said their subscription was being automatically renewed, and not wanting to be charged, Ihlenfedlt called the number listed.

“I’m sorry. I just feel like such a fool for all of this,” Ihlenfedlt said.

The person that Ihlenfeldt called, who turned out to be a scammer, said he’d refund her $300 and asked if her computer was running slow. She ended up giving him remote access to the computer.

“I just thought, ‘OK, he’s gonna look at my computer,’” Ihlenfeldt said. “It never dawned on me.”

The scammer then told Ihlenfeldt he had accidentally refunded her $30,000, saying he’d forgotten to add the decimal point. He asked her to wire the money back.

“As he typed in $300, there was no decimal point. $30,000 had indeed been deposited into my account. What was I to think at that point?” Ihlenfeldt said. “He says, ‘I’m going to get in trouble if the company finds out, so we need to act on this.’ I had just lost my job and was thinking, ‘I don’t want this poor man to lose his job.’”

The grieving grandmother went to her bank and wired the money. She says the man on the phone never dropped the ruse.

“‘Thank you, ma’am, for being so honest. God will bless you. Thank you for helping us to get our money back. We know you’re a widow. We know that this is money that you need,’” Ihlenfeldt said the scammer told her.

Ihlenfeldt is hoping the scammers are caught before someone else is victimized. She has spoken with the FBI and is setting up a police report.

“If you don’t know what’s going on or you feel unsure, most of all, tell your bank when something like this happens. Let them handle it,” Ihlenfeldt said.

Ihlenfeldt’s family set up a GoFundMe to help, which has raised more than $3,500.

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

National

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

National Politics

Labor Day bringing Biden to Pa., Harris and Pence to Wis.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

National

UK judge rejects bid to delay Assange extradition hearing

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

National

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

National Politics

‘Princess Bride’ cast reuniting for Democratic Party fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
The cast of “The Princess Bride” is getting involved with politics.

National

Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.

National

Civil rights leader: vaccine distribution can be a big moment to address ‘systemic disparities’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The race is on to develop multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in record time, but questions remain as to how the hypothetical vaccines should be released.