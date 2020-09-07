Kim Kaufman wins Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kim Kaufman won this year’s Four Winds Invitational finishing 11-under-par.

Kaufman entered the final day in the lead and continued to dominate in the final round.

She had some competition late from Robyn Choi who had back-to-back-to-back birdies on the back nine.

Choi took the lead late but bogeyed on the 17th to give Kaufman the lead again.

Kaufman sealed the win with a par on the 18th.

“It feels amazing,” Kaufman said. “It’s been probably six years since I won a tournament on the Symetra Tour or anywhere really. It was tough out there starts blowing these past two days and the course is farm. I made some great putts down the stretch. Thankfully I didn’t know where I was which is probably good. I didn’t even know on the last hole so hats off to Robyn. She played great golf. It was just a fun tournament then.”

Kaufman will be getting some much deserved time off having played seven weekends in a row.

Final leaderboard:

1. Kim Kaufman -11

2. Robyn Choi -10

3. Bailey Tardy -8

T4. Lucy Li -5

T4. Samantha Wagner -5

