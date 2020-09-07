Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s finally game week. Notre Dame is set to take on Duke in the first game of a very unprecedented season on Saturday.

Now Back in December, after the Fighting Irish had clinched it’s third straight 10 win season, Brian Kelly said Notre Dame’s 2020 season could be even better than it was in 2019.

Of course, since then Notre Dame lost all but one spring practice due to COVID-19 and his team spent a lot of time talking about not just football but the pandemic and social injustice.

A lot has changed since December when Kelly made those remarks, but he still feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall.

“I think you always want to have a sense of who you are leading into the opener,” Kelly said. “We had been evolving later than we had been in year’s past because of some of the distractions. I think I have a good sense and feel for who we are. We see a group that has a lot of experience coming back but you are going to see some young players be part of this as well.”

Also good news today for the Notre Dame football program. Kelly announced that no Notre Dame football players have tested positive for COVID-19 after tests on Monday morning. No players are in quarantine either so Kelly has a full roster to practice this week for Duke.

Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils is set for 2:30 PM right here on WNDU but be sure to tune in at 1:30 for Countdown to Kickoff as 16 News Now gets you ready for the season opener.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.