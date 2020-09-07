Advertisement

Kelly says Notre Dame will be a good mix of experience and young talent in 2020

Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s finally game week. Notre Dame is set to take on Duke in the first game of a very unprecedented season on Saturday.

Now Back in December, after the Fighting Irish had clinched it’s third straight 10 win season, Brian Kelly said Notre Dame’s 2020 season could be even better than it was in 2019.

Of course, since then Notre Dame lost all but one spring practice due to COVID-19 and his team spent a lot of time talking about not just football but the pandemic and social injustice.

A lot has changed since December when Kelly made those remarks, but he still feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall.

“I think you always want to have a sense of who you are leading into the opener,” Kelly said. “We had been evolving later than we had been in year’s past because of some of the distractions. I think I have a good sense and feel for who we are. We see a group that has a lot of experience coming back but you are going to see some young players be part of this as well.”

Also good news today for the Notre Dame football program. Kelly announced that no Notre Dame football players have tested positive for COVID-19 after tests on Monday morning. No players are in quarantine either so Kelly has a full roster to practice this week for Duke.

Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils is set for 2:30 PM right here on WNDU but be sure to tune in at 1:30 for Countdown to Kickoff as 16 News Now gets you ready for the season opener.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly to give Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton more responsibility on defense

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly wants to get creative with how he uses his star player on defense.

Notre Dame

Senior linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath departs Notre Dame football program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Genmark Heath was not on the depth chart for Notre Dame’s upcoming game against Duke.

Notre Dame

Kelly confident in Notre Dame wide receiver corps

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly is confident in his options knowing that they all have experience in this offense before.

Notre Dame

Irish want to get mentally ready to start the season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly says his biggest concern heading into the season is his team’s mental preparedness.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball adjusting to practicing in a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is adjusting to their new normal of practicing during the pandemic.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football has zero active coronavirus cases

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame football has zero active cases of coronavirus, the athletics department announced on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton starts to show leadership capabilities in second season at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
As a true freshman in 2019, Hamilton did not allow any touchdowns and recorded four interceptions.

Notre Dame

Muffet McGraw makes transition from Hall of Fame coach to Notre Dame professor

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
She is now a professor in Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

Notre Dame

Ben Skowronek adds experience to Notre Dame wide receiving corps

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek came to South Bend from Northwestern as a graduate transfer back in January.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly still has questions about NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster.