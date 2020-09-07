Kelly confident in Notre Dame wide receiver corps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is officially Duke week here in the Bend and the Irish want to start this season out with a win.

Ian Book may be without last year’s top weapon, Chase Claypool, but he does have a strong receiving corps ready to step in.

Returning wideouts include Javon McKinley, Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys and Avery Davis,

Head Coach Brian Kelly is confident in his options knowing that they all have experience in this offense before.

“Those guys aren’t rookies,” Kelly said. “This was just a matter of just trying to find their spots. Even though you lose your top player in Chase Claypool, these guys have played football and they know the offense. They know the offense pretty good. This is just a matter of building relationships and a little bit of continuity.”

We’ll hear from Coach Kelly tomorrow about his specific preparations for the Blue Devils.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.