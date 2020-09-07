Indianapolis police investigating fatal shooting
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) -
Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a party last night.
When officers arrived, they found four people shot.
One person died on scene.
Police also say one other person arrived at a hospital with injuries from the shooting but it’s unclear if they were actually shot.
Officials continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.