Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

(WNDU)
By Avery Osen
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Keuchel left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning and is considered day to day.

He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two.

The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont.

Encarnación hit a 448-foot blast into the second deck of the fountains beyond the wall in left-center to score Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu.

9/6/2020 6:32:56 PM (GMT -4:00)

