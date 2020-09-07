Community rides for Chrisyah Stephens and family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community continues to mourn after 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens was shot and killed last weekend in a drive-by shooting.

Monday, complete strangers held a benefit ride and dinner for Stephens and her family.

At least a hundred people gathered at Target on the city’s south side.

“So I reached out to people in our community that I know in higher places to come together. Let’s put a ride together for this little girl and her family and show support in solidarity, and let them know they don’t stand alone. They have someone standing with them,” said organizer Jerome Boyd.

Riders then made their way to Chicago Street for the cookout, where hot dogs and burgers were served.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter and I can imagine the hurt and pain that the family is going through and that’s every parents worst nightmare is losing a child,” Boyd said.

Last week, a teacher told 16 News Now that Stephens had so much potential and a bright future ahead.

“Put the guns down. When your violence streaks start affecting innocent children, it’s time for someone to step up and say something,” Boyd said.

“It’s a sad situation. Whoever done it, it wasn’t called for. They need to turn themselves in,” said family-friend, Alban McLeod.

All proceeds went directly to the family.

Organizers said about $3,000 was raised.

At last check, no arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department or County Metro Homicide.

