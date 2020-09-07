Advertisement

Community rides for Chrisyah Stephens and family

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community continues to mourn after 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens was shot and killed last weekend in a drive-by shooting.

Monday, complete strangers held a benefit ride and dinner for Stephens and her family.

At least a hundred people gathered at Target on the city’s south side.

“So I reached out to people in our community that I know in higher places to come together. Let’s put a ride together for this little girl and her family and show support in solidarity, and let them know they don’t stand alone. They have someone standing with them,” said organizer Jerome Boyd.

Riders then made their way to Chicago Street for the cookout, where hot dogs and burgers were served.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter and I can imagine the hurt and pain that the family is going through and that’s every parents worst nightmare is losing a child,” Boyd said.

Last week, a teacher told 16 News Now that Stephens had so much potential and a bright future ahead.

“Put the guns down. When your violence streaks start affecting innocent children, it’s time for someone to step up and say something,” Boyd said.

“It’s a sad situation. Whoever done it, it wasn’t called for. They need to turn themselves in,” said family-friend, Alban McLeod.

All proceeds went directly to the family.

Organizers said about $3,000 was raised.

At last check, no arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department or County Metro Homicide.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana 16-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Michigan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana conservation officers say the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family.

Michigan

Draymond Green giving away hundreds of shoes in Saginaw

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
NBA star Draymond Green is putting shoes on the feet of hundreds of kids in his Michigan hometown.

News

South Bend police ask for help finding 11-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend police are asking for help finding 11-year-old Trashawn Johnson.

News

Soaking rainfall ends this morning with scattered showers into your Tuesday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Thunderstorms through the morning with on and off rainfall activity continuing this afternoon.

News

Fairfield High School volleyball program under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fairfield High School volleyball program is under quarantine after a member was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Latest News

Forecast

Turning wet overnight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNOFFICIAL FALL... It's hard to believe that we are now past Labor Day, which is kind of the end of unofficial summer. Of course the calendar says that summer still lasts 2 to 3 more weeks. It's not going to feel like it very often over the next week or so with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Some of the days will struggle just to get up to 70 degrees. As for rain, a warm front coming back north will give us a good chance to get showers and storms after midnight and into early Tuesday. That front stalls out nearby, which will keep a small chance for a storm through Wednesday...

News

Repaving to restrict South Bend streets

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Starting tomorrow, the city will be repaving Monroe Street and Lincoln Way East.

News

Southwest Michigan shorelines see high swim risk on Labor Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Parts of Southwest Michigan were experiencing dangerous swimming conditions Monday, a day that many people are off work and taking a trip to the beach.

Law

St. Joseph County law enforcement cracking down on Labor Day drunk drivers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The St. Joseph County Traffic Safety Partnership brings resources from a number of St. Joseph County law enforcement agencies together to identify drunk drivers.

News

Woman charged in fatal Mishawaka shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A woman has been charged in the Mishawaka shooting that left one woman dead.