Bears coach Nagy confirms Trubisky will be starting QB

(KWQC)
By Gene Chamberlain
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy selected Mitchell Trubisky as the winner of the starting quarterback competition over Nick Foles because of several areas of improvement he saw during the course of training camp.

Foles had described the quarterback competition as difficult because learning the offense was “expedited” during an offseason with no on-field work because of COVID-19.

