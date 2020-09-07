A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

“It made my heart feel really, really good today to see all of this,” said Jeremy’s mother Peggy Halfacre as she watched motorcycle after motorcycle set off on a ride honoring her son.

Jeremy was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on August 4th, a little more than a month ago.

On Sunday, a ride more than 70 miles long was organized to remember him.

“A true bother. A true husband. A true father. So, we’re just here to try and help his family out in any way that we can. He gave his life for everybody, and he’d always be willing to help everybody out. So, we’re here to try and help him out,” Axemen Indiana Road Captain Nick Miner said.

When asked about Jeremy, both Miner and his mother described him as a big guy with an even bigger heart.

“Jeremy was the biggest teddy bear in the world. He was tall, and he was big, and he gave the best bear hugs. That’s what we all miss more than anything right now, and his big smiling face. But, I know he’s looking down right now and smiling on us watching us ride bikes today,” Miner said.

“Little kids were scared of him because he was so big. Some of my other grandchildren were just like, who is that big guy? But he was just so loving and fun and just picked them up and played with them. He was just the most loving person you could have,” Peggy said.

And even though the weather was a little rainy, that didn’t stop the riders from showing up.

“This is what brotherhood is all about right now. Even though we have a little bit of rain that’s in the forecast, and it’s not a perfect 72 and sunny out here, but we do got a lot of people from a lot of clubs coming to support the brother of Jeremy Bush,” Miner said.

When asked what she would say to Jeremy today if she could, Peggy’s answer was one of love.

“I love you very much, and I can’t believe how awesome you are. And I raised an awesome, awesome man,” Peggy said.

Jeremy’s son Jacob was also involved in the motorcycle accident and is still recovering in the hospital.

To make a donation to the family as Jacob is on the road to recovery, click here for their GoFundMe.

