A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

Late storms on the radar likely to be non-severe
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAPPY LABOR DAY!

TODAY:

A humid start, thanks to a band of overnight showers. We’re mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with comfortable conditions. HIGH swimming danger at Lake Michigan beaches in both La Porte and Berrien County. North winds around 15-20mph with waves 4-6 feet. Late storms roll in from the south after 11pm.

TONIGHT:

Stormy weather most likely through parts of Michigan, along the shoreline. We’re cloudy and muggy with a low risk of severe weather activity. Lows remain mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TOMORROW:

Showers likely during the wake-up hours. A soggy morning commute, especially north of the Toll Road. Some areas receive +0.50″ of rain while most folks in the southern tier barely see one tenth of an inch. Highs stall out in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

