White Sox beat Royals 5-3 behind Abreu, Giolito

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jose Abreu hit his 13th home run of the season in the first inning, Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot, and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3.

Abreu leads the majors with 40 RBIs in 40 games and extended his hitting streak to 19 games.

His 425-foot, two-run shot pushed him past Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest streak this season.

Lucas Giolito (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits in six-plus innings.

He struck out nine and walked none.

Alex Colome earned his ninth save in 10 tries.

Kris Bubic (0-5) took the loss and Bubba Starling homered.

9/5/2020 10:55:25 PM (GMT -4:00)