Showers possible Sunday with a severe weather threat late Sunday evening, dangerous swimming conditions persist along the lakeshore

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Red flags flying on some Michiana beaches with showers possible Sunday and a severe thunderstorm threat is possible this evening into early Monday morning.

Clouds will hang around Michiana for much of Sunday with scattered showers possible late in the morning through the early part of the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. If you were planning to head to the beach it is not a total wash out but you may need to dodge raindrops early in the day. Look for flags because some beaches have red flags flying. Berrien county in Michigan has a high swim danger with 3-5 foot waves and rip currents possible. Meanwhile in Northwestern Indiana 2-4 foot waves are possible as a moderate swim danger is in effect there. It will be breezy as well with winds from the South at 15-25 miles per hour.

The second half of Sunday will feature some peaks of sun but a few clouds will move back in later in the evening ahead of a potential for severe thunderstorms. A slight risk for severe weather is in place for parts of Michiana. The timing will be between 11 pm Sunday and 3 am Monday. The threats include gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy downpours. A few showers will be left into Monday morning other than that Labor Day looks to remain mostly dry with some sunshine in the afternoon. More showers will persist through Tuesday with unsettled weather continuing through Thursday before we cool down into the lower 70s and dry out into next weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the early afternoon. Peaks of sunshine and warming into the upper 70s. A High swim danger in Berrien county and Moderate in LaPorte. Watch for flags if you decide to head to the beaches. High of 79.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for severe thunderstorms between 11 pm and 3am. Threats includes gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy downpours. Some leftover showers possible into the morning. Low of 63.

MONDAY: Leftover showers through the morning otherwise variably cloudy with some peaks of sun in the afternoon. High of 77.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms possible by early Tuesday morning. Low of 59.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 84

Saturday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.00″

