O’Neill, DeJong HR, Cardinals sweep doubleheader from Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered, five St. Louis pitchers combined on a three-hitter and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 to sweep a doubleheader.

St. Louis pulled within 2 1/2 games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Adam Wainwright pitched the Cardinals to a 4-2 win in the opener.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/5/2020 11:35:14 PM (GMT -4:00)