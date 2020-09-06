O’Neill, DeJong HR, Cardinals sweep doubleheader from Cubs
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered, five St. Louis pitchers combined on a three-hitter and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 to sweep a doubleheader.
St. Louis pulled within 2 1/2 games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.
Adam Wainwright pitched the Cardinals to a 4-2 win in the opener.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
9/5/2020 11:35:14 PM (GMT -4:00)