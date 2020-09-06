Notre Dame Women’s Basketball adjusting to practicing in a pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is adjusting to their new normal of practicing during the pandemic.

New Head Coach Niele Ivey has said players would be going through workouts and practices while wearing masks.

Even to start, Ivey couldn’t have her full team all together.

“Initially we had to start out at Phase 0, Phase 1 where it was limited workouts as far as the number because of COVID,” Ivey said. “So we have a lot of protocols in place. So this week, workouts were amazing.I’m really excited about where we are.”

Ivey said the team is preparing for the season to start on time.

The NCAA meets in a couple of weeks to determine to plan of action for college basketball.

