Advertisement

Woman dead in overnight shooting in Mishawaka

CMHU investigating overnight shooting in Mishawka
CMHU investigating overnight shooting in Mishawka(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County Metro Homicide is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting leaves one woman dead.

According to CMHU, Mishawaka Police responded to the scene after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, after dispatch was notified of a shooting victim located inside a stopped vehicle at Logan Street and Mishawaka Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Dominique Herron of South Bend, Indiana, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Although officers at the scene rendered aid and summoned medical personnel, Herron was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMHU has arrested 24-year-old Jeanette Williams of South Bend, Indiana on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and reckless homicide. These charges are being reviewed by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

(St. Joseph County Jail)

Williams was arrested on preliminary suspicion only and is presumed innocent until and unless charged and convicted in a court of law.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for updates.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 851 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases on Sunday.

News

Round Barn Winery host Harvest Party to kick off harvest season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
These grapes are ready to start turning into wine, giving Round Barn reason to celebrate.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire