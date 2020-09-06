Woman dead in overnight shooting in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County Metro Homicide is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting leaves one woman dead.

According to CMHU, Mishawaka Police responded to the scene after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, after dispatch was notified of a shooting victim located inside a stopped vehicle at Logan Street and Mishawaka Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Dominique Herron of South Bend, Indiana, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Although officers at the scene rendered aid and summoned medical personnel, Herron was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMHU has arrested 24-year-old Jeanette Williams of South Bend, Indiana on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and reckless homicide. These charges are being reviewed by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

(St. Joseph County Jail)

Williams was arrested on preliminary suspicion only and is presumed innocent until and unless charged and convicted in a court of law.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

