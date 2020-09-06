Irish want to get mentally ready to start the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s no secret that this off season has been unlike any other.

From a pandemic to rallying for social justice to adjusting to virtual learning, the past couple of months have been so much more than football.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says his biggest concern heading into the season is his team’s mental preparedness.

“If I was to say one thing in particular, it wouldn’t necessarily be performing a particular stunt or tackling,” Kelly said. “You know that’s going to come. I think it’s the mental performance piece and really doing a good job of controlling their thoughts, really doing a good job of building a strong mindset every single day as it relates to playing this game.”

