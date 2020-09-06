Advertisement

Indiana reports 851 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

MGN Online
MGN Online(KGNS)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.4% Sunday. (5.6% Saturday) (Friday: 6.7%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,140 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 99, 804 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,085 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,044 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,110 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 871 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 721 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 897 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,432 (+43) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,814 (+23) cases and 99 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,229 (+7) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,086 (+2) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 927 (+1) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 617 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 215 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 209 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 104 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Woman dead in overnight shooting in Mishawaka

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
MCHU investigating fatal Mishawaka shooting

News

Round Barn Winery host Harvest Party to kick off harvest season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
These grapes are ready to start turning into wine, giving Round Barn reason to celebrate.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire