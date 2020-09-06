Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A dog was rescued in a fire at Irish Hills Apartments Saturday afternoon.

The South Bend Fire Department received the call around 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they battled heavy smoke and authorities said the fire came from the roof.

“We were able to get into that apartment. We were able to gain control. We were able to limit the spread,” said Battalion Chief with the South Bend Fire Department James Jones.

Thanks to their quick response, no one was injured and a dog was rescued from the unit.

“We work hard every day. Just fortunate to be able to serve the community. We are here. If they call, we are coming,” Jones said.

While the cause of this fire remains under investigation, Jones has a message for people during Labor Day weekend.

“If you are cooking, don’t leave. A lot of times with people cooking they leave a pan on the stove. They will start their grill or something, and it could be close to a structure or house...If you are cooking, pay attention to what you’re cooking, Jones said.

