Advertisement

Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A dog was rescued in a fire at Irish Hills Apartments Saturday afternoon.

The South Bend Fire Department received the call around 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they battled heavy smoke and authorities said the fire came from the roof.

“We were able to get into that apartment. We were able to gain control. We were able to limit the spread,” said Battalion Chief with the South Bend Fire Department James Jones.

Thanks to their quick response, no one was injured and a dog was rescued from the unit.

“We work hard every day. Just fortunate to be able to serve the community. We are here. If they call, we are coming,” Jones said.

While the cause of this fire remains under investigation, Jones has a message for people during Labor Day weekend.

“If you are cooking, don’t leave. A lot of times with people cooking they leave a pan on the stove. They will start their grill or something, and it could be close to a structure or house...If you are cooking, pay attention to what you’re cooking, Jones said.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 851 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases on Sunday.

News

Woman dead in overnight shooting in Mishawaka

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
MCHU investigating fatal Mishawaka shooting

News

Round Barn Winery host Harvest Party to kick off harvest season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
These grapes are ready to start turning into wine, giving Round Barn reason to celebrate.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.