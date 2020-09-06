Buxton beats out infield single in 9th; Twins top Tigers 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Miguel Sanó led Minnesota’s rally against the Detroit bullpen with a home run and the tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the game-winning RBI to give the Twins a 4-3 victory over the Tigers.

Sanó singled to drive in Josh Donaldson, who walked to start the ninth against José Cisnero.

With two outs and two strikes, Buxton hit a slow grounder to shortstop Willi Castro.

One of the fastest players in baseball, Buxton blazed down the first-base line and just beat Castro’s throw.

The Twins have won five straight games.

9/5/2020 10:24:47 PM (GMT -4:00)