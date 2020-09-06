Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

“I’ve been a big Trump supporter from the start. I’ve taken the kids to Trump rallies. One of them got his hat signed by Trump, and so they are all huge fans now. We just thought it was important to get the message out today to get people excited about the upcoming election,” parade organizer Spencer McCaslin said.

About 30 to 40 boats were a part of the parade and made their way around the entire lake.

McCaslin said he is happy with the amount of people who decided to be a part of it.

“I think that’s the best part about living in America. We have the right to do this. We’ve had some opposition to it, and that’s okay. That’s what America is about. Everybody gets their opinion. Everybody gets to voice their thoughts. It’s important to get out and voice your thoughts,” McCaslin said.

In organizing today’s event, McCaslin said he even invited President Trump to the parade.

“We invited him. He was, unfortunately, unable to attend today. Did receive word back from the White House. They appreciated the offer, but he wasn’t going to be able to make it,” McCaslin said.

Despite the fact that President Trump wasn’t able to be at Diamond Lake Saturday, McCaslin and the others in the parade were excited to be on the water showing their support.

“I’m just excited about getting out. It’s a beautiful day. It’s a little windy, so the flags are flying. We got a great turn out, and we’re looking forward to helping Trump get back in the office,” McCaslin said.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.