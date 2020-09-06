Advertisement

Bicyclist dead after getting struck by car in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after getting struck by a car Saturday afternoon in Elkhart County.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at County Road 15 and County Road 10.

Authorities say the driver of a Jetta Volkswagen, identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, was heading west on County Road 10 and was approaching the intersection with County Road 15 when it struck a bicyclist going north on County Road 15, who was trying to turn on County Road 10.

The bicyclist, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Allen Carver of Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to a South Bend hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

