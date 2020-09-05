Advertisement

Round Barn Winery host Harvest Party to kick off harvest season

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT
BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening today, Round Barn Winery invited folks in Michiana to come out and enjoy this year’s Harvest Party on the estate.

These grapes are ready to start turning into wine, giving Round Barn reason to celebrate.

Featuring music from PT & the Cruisers, and Kevin Presbrey, this celebration was meant to give people a great start to their long weekend.

The estate looks forward to the changing of the seasons by featuring several of their fall-themed beverages.

“It’s just something to come out here. Sip on some good wine, have some cool beer and have a really refreshing cocktail, and just listen to live music, relax, and enjoy your fruits of labor this weekend,” said Round Barn Public Relations Specialist Jenn Piotrowski.

If you couldn’t make it Saturday, they’ll have Jammin’ in the Vineyard happening Sunday from 2:00 P.M. till 5:00 P.M.

