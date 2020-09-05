Notre Dame Football has zero active coronavirus cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football has zero active cases of coronavirus, the athletics department announced on Saturday.

All 196 coronavirus tests for student-athletes this week came back negative.

One of last week’s players in quarantine through contact tracing did later test positive for coronavirus. He has since recovered.

To this date, Notre Dame Football has had 12 total cases of coronavirus and a 99.1% negativity rate.

