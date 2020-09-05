Michigan reports 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 838 more coronavirus cases and 8* new deaths on Saturday.
*The deaths announced today includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
There have been at least 6,534 deaths and 106,215 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 982 new cases reported.
Thursday: 10* more coronavirus deaths, 685 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Thursday include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.
Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 524 new cases reported.
Tuesday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 718 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.
Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 451 new cases were reported.
Sunday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,734 confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 430 confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 696 confirmed and probable cases.
You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.