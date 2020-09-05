Advertisement

Michigan reports 8* more coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases

(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 838 more coronavirus cases and 8* new deaths on Saturday.

*The deaths announced today includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,534 deaths and 106,215 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 982 new cases reported.

Thursday: 10* more coronavirus deaths, 685 new cases reported. *The deaths announced Thursday include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 524 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 718 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 451 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,734 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 430 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 696 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Latest News

News

A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 851 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases on Sunday.

News

Woman dead in overnight shooting in Mishawaka

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
MCHU investigating fatal Mishawaka shooting

News

Round Barn Winery host Harvest Party to kick off harvest season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
These grapes are ready to start turning into wine, giving Round Barn reason to celebrate.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire