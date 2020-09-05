Advertisement

Michigan City man arrested in connection to hit and run pileup

Michigan City man was arrested in connection to an investigation over a hit and run spree.
Michigan City man was arrested in connection to an investigation over a hit and run spree.(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is in jail in connection to a hit and run spree from Wednesday, September 2.

Police arrested 32-year-old Robert Rosenbourgh, who’s currently sitting at the La Porte County jail on a $600 cash bond.

Authorities say around 3:50 p.m., on Wednesday, dispatch received a 911 call about a car that hit several vehicles and flipped over at the corner of Franklin Street and Kieffer Road. Several deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area and found Rosenbourgh.

Police say he ran away and was eventually detained by officers from the Michigan City Police Department.

Police determined he was driving a white 1997 Range Rover when he rear-ended a car at the intersection of Larkspur Lane and Franklin Street.

Rosenbourgh then fled the area, heading south on Franklin Street, where he approached the intersection of Franklin Street and Kieffer Road. That’s when police say he struck four more vehicles, causing the Ranger Rover to flip over.

Rosenbourgh is charged with several counts of leaving the scene of an accident and a count of driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A humid start to your Labor Day with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
We're mainly dry with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

News

A motorcycle ride honors South Bend firefighter who died in accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dozens gathered for a motorcycle ride, Sunday, in honor of Jeremy Bush, a South Bend firefighter who died in motorcycle accident in August.

News

Notre Dame Women’s Soccer hosts drive-thru food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Team held a drive-thru food drive as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 851 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases on Sunday.

News

Woman dead in overnight shooting in Mishawaka

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
MCHU investigating fatal Mishawaka shooting

News

Round Barn Winery host Harvest Party to kick off harvest season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
These grapes are ready to start turning into wine, giving Round Barn reason to celebrate.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Boat parade at Diamond Lake supports President Trump

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
A boat parade in support of President Trump made its way around Diamond Lake on Saturday.

News

Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Dog rescued in South Bend apartment fire