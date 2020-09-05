Michigan City man arrested in connection to hit and run pileup

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is in jail in connection to a hit and run spree from Wednesday, September 2.

Police arrested 32-year-old Robert Rosenbourgh, who’s currently sitting at the La Porte County jail on a $600 cash bond.

Authorities say around 3:50 p.m., on Wednesday, dispatch received a 911 call about a car that hit several vehicles and flipped over at the corner of Franklin Street and Kieffer Road. Several deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area and found Rosenbourgh.

Police say he ran away and was eventually detained by officers from the Michigan City Police Department.

Police determined he was driving a white 1997 Range Rover when he rear-ended a car at the intersection of Larkspur Lane and Franklin Street.

Rosenbourgh then fled the area, heading south on Franklin Street, where he approached the intersection of Franklin Street and Kieffer Road. That’s when police say he struck four more vehicles, causing the Ranger Rover to flip over.

Rosenbourgh is charged with several counts of leaving the scene of an accident and a count of driving with a suspended license.

