Indiana reports 1,085 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,085 new cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.6%. (Friday: 6.7%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,138 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 98,961 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,044 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,110 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 871 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 721 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 897 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 880 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,391 (+55) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,791 (+45) cases and 99 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,222 (+10) cases and 37 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,084 (+12) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 926 (+10) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 617 (+5) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 215 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 208 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 104 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

