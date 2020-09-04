Advertisement

Police chase in South Bend ends in shooting

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Sep. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are on the scene at Parkland Drive and Dylan Drive in South Bend after a police chase came to an end.

The chase started at the Super 8 Motel where the suspect was staying.

Police tell 16 News Now that the suspect robbed someone earlier this evening.

Eventually tonight, the suspect pulled over in the area of Parkland and Dylan where he shot himself in the head.

Right now his condition is unknown.

Metro homicide is on its way to the scene.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking story.

