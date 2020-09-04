Advertisement

New father Reynolds homers as Pirates top Cubs 6-2

First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 6-2. Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills into the seats in right field in the third inning for his second third home run of the season to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

