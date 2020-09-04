Kyle Hamilton starts to show leadership capabilities in second season at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year at this time, Brian Kelly joked about how he had never heard of safety Kyle Hamilton.

Now, as a sophomore, Hamilton is regarded as one of the top college football players in the country.

As a true freshman in 2019, Hamilton did not allow any touchdowns and recorded four interceptions. When opposing quarterbacks threw the ball Hamilton’s way, they had just a 1.3 passer rating.

With those numbers, Hamilton was named a freshman All-American.

While the stats are super impressive, Brian Kelly is more impressed by how Hamilton has grown off the field from last season to right now.

“I would say night and day would be the best way to describe Kyle Hamilton,” Kelly said. “Does that necessarily translate that he’s going to be that much better of a football player? I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. But he certainly shows up in the scrimmages. He certainly shows up in 7-on-7. But I think off the field, physically he’s stronger, and he has a presence about him in our program, and in particular of showing strong leadership capabilities.”

Just nine more Days until Hamilton and the Fighting Irish take on Duke in the season opener.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on WNDU.

