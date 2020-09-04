Advertisement

Kyle Hamilton starts to show leadership capabilities in second season at Notre Dame

As a true freshman in 2019, Hamilton did not allow any touchdowns and recorded four interceptions
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year at this time, Brian Kelly joked about how he had never heard of safety Kyle Hamilton.

Now, as a sophomore, Hamilton is regarded as one of the top college football players in the country.

As a true freshman in 2019, Hamilton did not allow any touchdowns and recorded four interceptions. When opposing quarterbacks threw the ball Hamilton’s way, they had just a 1.3 passer rating.

With those numbers, Hamilton was named a freshman All-American.

While the stats are super impressive, Brian Kelly is more impressed by how Hamilton has grown off the field from last season to right now.

“I would say night and day would be the best way to describe Kyle Hamilton,” Kelly said. “Does that necessarily translate that he’s going to be that much better of a football player? I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. But he certainly shows up in the scrimmages. He certainly shows up in 7-on-7. But I think off the field, physically he’s stronger, and he has a presence about him in our program, and in particular of showing strong leadership capabilities.”

Just nine more Days until Hamilton and the Fighting Irish take on Duke in the season opener.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on WNDU.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Muffet McGraw makes transition from Hall of Fame coach to Notre Dame professor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
She is now a professor in Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

Notre Dame

Ben Skowronek adds experience to Notre Dame wide receiving corps

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek came to South Bend from Northwestern as a graduate transfer back in January.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly still has questions about NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster.

Notre Dame

Kelly commends Irish CBs coach Mike Mickens’ communication

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Mickens played for him from 2005 to 2008 when Kelly was the head coach at Cincinnati.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Tony Dungy will join the TV broadcast for Notre Dame football games on NBC

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
2020 marks the 30th season Notre Dame football has been broadcasted on NBC.

Notre Dame

Kyren Williams emerges as “top back” for the Fighting Irish

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
With just 11 days until game day, Brian Kelly thinks Williams is his top dog at running back.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football players heightened their awareness once campus moved to online learning

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says his football team has been taking the pandemic very seriously, especially under his watch when they stepped foot on campus back in June.

Notre Dame

Kelly says Notre Dame is not losing home field advantage even with less fans on game day

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame will have only students, faculty and staff, and families of players in the stands.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says his team will be ready to play Duke in the season opener

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Despite the inconsistency when it comes to practicing, Kelly believes his team will be conditioned and ready to roll against Duke.

Notre Dame

Team heightened awareness once campus went to online learning

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Team heightened awareness once campus went to online learning