High waves on Lake Michigan with sunny and breezy conditions for the end of this week

TODAY:

Sunny, dry, pleasant! Highs reach the middle 70s this afternoon with cloud-free conditions for the entire day. Low levels of humidity. Not an ideal day at our local beaches. A high swimming risk with Lakeshore flooding possible in Berrien County. Waves 6 to 10 feet with a strong northwest wind ranging from 15 to 25mph.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the lower 50s overnight. A bit of a chill in the air. Clear skies and dry conditions.

TOMORROW:There’s an isolated chance of an early sprinkle. Rain chances will pass just to our north east, so not everyone sees these showers. Saturday is otherwise dry with sunny skies into the afternoon. High temperatures reach the middle and upper 70s. Pleasant!

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.