COVID-19 could put not-for-profits at risk

Edwardsburg, Mich. (WNDU) -

COVID-19 is affecting almost every aspect of our daily lives, but it’s also placing not-for-profit companies that serve our communities at risk according to a business owner we spoke with today.

COVID-19 is a new disease, so new that insurance companies may have not fully acknowledged the liability the disease creates.

“It’s affecting a lot of people and I’m just concerned that, I don’t know, it’s going to be interesting to find the solution,” Ed Paztzer says. He heads up the Edwardsburg Sports Complex. “It came to light for us, a couple weeks ago, that we were not covered if a suit would be brought against the complex.”

So what is the concern?

“If a child would be playing a sport out at the complex and the unfortunate event would happen that they would become severely ill or very unfortunately pass away,” Patzer says. He feels if this happened he wouldn’t be covered.

Not-for-profits that help the community like the Edwardsburg Sports Complex, may not be covered for COVID related concerns, exposing the board to liability.

“Many of them are retired individuals that are living off the assets that they have and now at least what I have been able to understand, if there would be a suit brought against these organizations those assets and their livelihood could be exposed,” Patzer says.

The solution might be government intervention.

“And we need some type of governmental legislation that would protect not-for-profit boards across the United States, in Michigan, and Indiana.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.