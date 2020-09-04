Advertisement

Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty on city’s West Side

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - West 65th Street, south of Clark Avenue, is shut down after a Cleveland police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Williams said the shooting happened between 9:30 and 10 p.m. in the area of W. 65th St. and Storer Avenue.

Jeff Follmer, Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President, provided initial details at the crime scene, saying a second person was also killed; however, at this time, police don’t believe the other victim was a suspect.

“It’s bad, this a bad one. And they’re all bad—this one hurts,” Follmer said.

The officer was taken to MetroHealth hospital from the scene and was pronounced dead late Thursday evening.

The officer has not been identified, but police say he had been a member of the force for more than 25 years.

Williams said the suspect in the shooting has not been arrested and urges anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the Cleveland Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson addressed the shooting, saying, “Personally, I want to give my condolences to the family and on behalf of the City of Cleveland.”

Cleveland Police Department Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said anyone who was in the area and saw something near the time of the shooting should call 9-1-1 or 216-25-CRIME with tips.

She said little suspect information is currently available.

