Whitmer: Gyms can reopen; sports can resume, but not advised

Gretchen Whitmer.
Gretchen Whitmer.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and organized sports can resume.

She lifted some coronavirus restrictions Thursday that lasted longer in Michigan than in many other states.

The order, effective next Wednesday, allows for reopening fitness centers and indoor pools in remaining regions that hold 93% of the state’s population.

Masks will be required inside gyms, including during exercise.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have followed the best science and data available to make decisions that will keep Michiganders safe, and our hard work is paying off. Today we are announcing the reopening of gyms and pools with strict safety measures in place to protect patrons and their families,” said Governor Whitmer. “I urge everyone who plans to hit the gym after these orders go into effect to take these precautions seriously and do everything in their power to protect themselves and their families. Be smart, and stay safe.”

Whitmer’s administration released separate guidance recommending against - but not prohibiting - sports involving more than occasional and fleeting contact: football, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, field hockey, boxing and martial arts with opponents.

“Individuals can now choose whether or not to play organized sports, and if they do choose to play, this order requires strict safety measures to reduce risk,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “However, we know of 30 reported outbreaks involving athletic teams and facilities in August. Based on current data, contact sports create a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and MDHHS strongly recommends against participating in them at this time. We are not out of the woods yet. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/3/2020 3:01:12 PM (GMT -4:00)

