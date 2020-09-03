Advertisement

Wawasee High School moving to virtual learning

The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks
The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAWASEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Wawasee High School is moving to remote learning starting tomorrow.

This after many students and staff are calling in sick and being impacted by the virus.

As of right now there are 6 positive cases in the school district.

All other schools in the district will remain open for in-person learning

The high school hopes to return to in-person learning Sept. 14.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New information available after shots fired in South Bend

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The South Bend Police Department tells 16 News Now they were called to the area of Huey and Humbolt for shots fired.

Michigan

Michigan reports 685 new coronavirus cases, 10* deaths

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,519 deaths and 104,395 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Michigan

Whitmer: Gyms can reopen; sports can resume, but not advised

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and organized sports can resume.

Indiana

Man arrested for June Nappanee murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Nappanee man has been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting back in June.

Latest News

Indiana

Teenage girl hit by drunk driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A fifteen-year-old girl was hit by a drunk driver Wednesday night as she was walking alongside the road.

Indiana

Michigan City investigating four shootings over four days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan City police are investigating four separate shootings over the past four days that left two people injured.

Indiana

Notre Dame reports 3 more cases of coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 2.2% 7-day positivity rate.

Indiana

Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,110 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

Indiana

Man arrested for meth possession in Marshall County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
During a vehicle search, officers found a syringe and a small amount of methamphetamine.

News

Local veterans receives French honor for WWII duties

Updated: 6 hours ago
“The highest honor, the Legion of Honor is going to be bestowed upon two American heroes. I’m sure they will say they are no heroes and that’s how a hero is defined.”