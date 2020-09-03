Wawasee High School moving to virtual learning

WAWASEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Wawasee High School is moving to remote learning starting tomorrow.

This after many students and staff are calling in sick and being impacted by the virus.

As of right now there are 6 positive cases in the school district.

All other schools in the district will remain open for in-person learning

The high school hopes to return to in-person learning Sept. 14.

