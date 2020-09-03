Three injured when car flips into Dowagiac Creek

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people are hurt after a single vehicle crash in Cass County, Michigan.

A car was on Marcellus Highway when it left the road and hit a culvert to Dowagiac Creek around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The car then flipped upside down in the creek.

The 77-year-old driver was taken to the hospital as were the 18-year-old and 10-year-old passengers.

Police say all three had on their seat belts, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

