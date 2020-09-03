Three behind bars in connection with series of car thefts

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are behind bars in connection with an investigation into a series of car thefts in LaGrange County, Shipshewana, and St. Joseph County, Michigan.

The three people arrested include Joshua Webb, Katie Shepard and Kyle Miller.

Today, officers from several departments located and tried to stop the suspected vehicle in Shipshewana.

That’s when it struck a LaGrange county patrol car and grazed a Shipshewana patrol car before leading police on a high-speed pursuit, going over 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle also left the road at one point, colliding with two horses and a section of fence.

One of the horses died from the collision and the other was injured.

Eventually the three were caught by law enforcement, but not before their vehicle struck and Indiana State Trooper vehicle head-on.

The three suspects are being held on preliminary charges of attempted murder for the intentional collision with the police officers after they were attempting to stop the suspect vehicle.

This matter is still under investigation.

