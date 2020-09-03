Teenage girl hit by drunk driver

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -A fifteen-year-old girl was hit by a drunk driver Wednesday night as she was walking alongside the road.

Police say a vehicle was traveling northbound on 17th St. south of Fulkerson Ave. The driver drifted across the center lane, into the southbound lane and onto the southbound shoulder, hitting and injuring a fifteen-year-old girl.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

A concerned citizen saw the vehicle driving erratically and followed the car to a residence.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from South Bend, was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated causing injury and leaving the scene of a serious injury crash.

The teenager was taken to Memorial Hospital with a head injury and possible concussion.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.