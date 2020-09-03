Advertisement

Southern Indiana man pleads guilty to murdering missing wife

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to murder in the slaying of his wife whose body was found this week more than three weeks after she was reported missing.

During his initial court hearing Thursday, 50-year-old Judson Hoover of New Albany said he wanted to enter the plea so one of his children, who witnessed the killing, would not have to testify at a trial.

Hoover was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 38-year-old Rebecca Ruth Hoover.

Her body was found that day in a storage unit in Louisville, Kentucky.

An autopsy showed she died from blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Teen takes on Lyme disease

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s a disease that affects thousands of people every year and in an instant, your life can change.

News

Michiana kids receive school supplies through 16 Pack-A-Backpack

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Today, schools and agencies met at Goodwill’s Excel center to pick up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

AP

Still too soon to try altering human embryo DNA, panel says

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An international panel of medical experts says it’s still too soon to try to make genetically edited babies because the science isn’t advanced enough to ensure it can be done safely.

AP

IU School of Medicine to test experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The medical school’s testing of the vaccine will be conducted at IU Health University Hospital, in Indianapolis.

Latest News

Michigan

First human case of West Nile for 2020 confirmed in Michigan

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday the first human case of West Nile virus for 2020.

News

New information available after shots fired in South Bend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The South Bend Police Department tells 16 News Now they were called to the area of Huey and Humbolt for shots fired.

Michigan

Michigan reports 685 new coronavirus cases, 10* deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,519 deaths and 104,395 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Wawasee High School moving to virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This after many students and staff are calling in sick and being impacted by the virus.

Michigan

Whitmer: Gyms can reopen; sports can resume, but not advised

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and organized sports can resume.

Indiana

Man arrested for June Nappanee murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Nappanee man has been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting back in June.