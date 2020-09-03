Southern Indiana man pleads guilty to murdering missing wife

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to murder in the slaying of his wife whose body was found this week more than three weeks after she was reported missing.

During his initial court hearing Thursday, 50-year-old Judson Hoover of New Albany said he wanted to enter the plea so one of his children, who witnessed the killing, would not have to testify at a trial.

Hoover was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 38-year-old Rebecca Ruth Hoover.

Her body was found that day in a storage unit in Louisville, Kentucky.

An autopsy showed she died from blunt force trauma.

