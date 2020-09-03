One injured in rollover crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in Elkhart County.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of a Ford was going west on US Hwy 120, east of CR 7, in the right lane.

The driver of a Chevrolet was traveling west on US Hwy 20, east of CR 7, in the left lane.

The Chevrolet merged into the right lane, behind the Ford.

The driver of the Chevrolet was following too closely and failed to stop behind the Ford, which was slowed/stopped for traffic.

The Chevrolet rear-ended the Ford, then went across the left lane, hitting a concrete barrier wall and rolling over the onto its right side.

The driver of the Chevrolet had minor bleeding to the face.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.