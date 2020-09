SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 3 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

There have been 599 (+3) positive cases from 7,972 (+311) total tests since August 3.

The school has a 2.2% 7-day positivity rate.

Those positive tests include 561 undergraduates, 32 graduate students and 5 employees.

