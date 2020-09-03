New information available after shots fired in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details, after more shots fired on South Bend’s west side.

The South Bend Police Department tells 16 News Now they were called to the area of Huey and Humbolt for shots fired.

This is the white sedan officers saw when they arrived on scene before it crashed into the fence in this alleyway.

We’re told the people in the car left the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police did not apprehend any of the people who left the car.

The recent violence has one community member fearing for her family’s safety.

“I want them to live. My grandchildren, my great-grandchildren are exceptionally bright. You understand? They have a future. They can have a meaning to this world, to help other people, and I want them to be able to grow up to do that,” said concerned citizen Darcel Birton.

South Bend police ask anyone with any information about this, or any of the other recent shootings, please reach out to Michiana Crime Stoppers, or the South Bend Police Detective Bureau.

