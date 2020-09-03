Muffet McGraw makes transition from Hall of Fame coach to Notre Dame professor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Muffet McGraw retired as the Notre Dame women’s head basketball coach back in April but she has not taken any time off.

McGraw has organized food drives and helped build homes for habitat for humanity in Michiana and, now, she’s started a brand new chapter in retirement.

“I always wanted to do something else after basketball,” McGraw said. “I knew I wanted to go in a different direction”

Former Notre Dame women’s head basketball coach Muffet McGraw is no longer on the sidelines at Purcell Pavilion. She is now a professor in Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

“I really prefer they call me coach,” McGraw said. “I think the ones that want brownie points call me professor.”

The Hall of Famer is teaching a class called Sports Leadership: How Leaders Make Teams Flourish. The two-time national championship winning coach certainly knows how to make teams flourish but teaching in the classroom has certainly been an adjustment.

“The tough thing is, I don’t have as much control as I did,” McGraw said. “I can’t put them on the line and make them run if they are not paying attention. I’m trying to keep it short. Find fun little videos and find fun things to do.”

McGraw teaches her class on Fridays and part of the fun in her class involves guest speakers. McGraw gets leaders from around the country to talk to her class including WNBA president Cathy Engelbert and Aston Marin CEO Laura Schwab, a Notre Dame graduate who is the first woman to be the CEO of a car company.

McGraw hopes she can inspire her students to become just as successful as her guest speakers.

“I don’t know yet what their full potential is,” McGraw said. “I think right now, I have been really surprised, quite pleasantly, how dedicated they are to studying.”

Her students are dedicated, and McGraw is just as committed to her students as she was to her players as the head coach at Notre Dame.

“You know what I really want them to learn is how to work as a team,” McGraw said. “We are so busy giving them information, we’re not really watching them work so I’m trying to watch them and their teams and learn about how they can be better teammates.”

McGraw wants to see her class grow. Notre Dame is even looking to start a sports management major or minor. She thinks it’s awesome the university is starting to delve into sports in the classroom.

