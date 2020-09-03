Michigan reports 685 new coronavirus cases, 10* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 685 more coronavirus cases and 10* new deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths announced Thursday include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

There have been at least 6,519 deaths and 104,395 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus death, 524 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 718 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 451 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,448 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 415 (-2) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 595 (-1) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

