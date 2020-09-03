Michigan City investigating four shootings over four days

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police are investigating four separate shootings over the past four days that left two people injured.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, officers heard gunshots from the police station parking lot and were later dispatched to the 300 block of Springland Ave. for reports of shots fired. Officers found an 18-year-old male who had crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Springland Ave. The initial investigation shows that the man was leaving a gas station and while driving in the area of Fir St./School St. was shot at by another vehicle. The man crashed while fleeing the suspects. Several shell casings were found. No one was injured.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, officers were called for the 800 block of Main St. for reports of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. Officers found a home that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Also on Aug. 30, officers heard gunshots from the police station parking lot and were soon dispatched to the 300 block of Walker St. Officers collected shell casings and spoke with witnesses. No one was injured.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the the 200 block of Fir St. for reports of shots fired. Officers found multiple vehicles that were damaged by gunfire and spoke with witnesses. Officers were called to Franciscan Hospital for two men being dropped off with gunshot wounds. The victims, a 22-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and buttocks.

MCPD continues to investigate all of these incidents.

There are no suspects in custody.

MCPD would ask any eyewitnesses or residents with surveillance cameras (such as Ring Doorbell Cameras) in any of the areas of these shooting investigations to contact, Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1086.

You can also submit tips through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.

