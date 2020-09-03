Advertisement

Michigan City investigating four shootings over four days

(WCJB)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police are investigating four separate shootings over the past four days that left two people injured.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, officers heard gunshots from the police station parking lot and were later dispatched to the 300 block of Springland Ave. for reports of shots fired. Officers found an 18-year-old male who had crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Springland Ave. The initial investigation shows that the man was leaving a gas station and while driving in the area of Fir St./School St. was shot at by another vehicle. The man crashed while fleeing the suspects. Several shell casings were found. No one was injured.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, officers were called for the 800 block of Main St. for reports of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. Officers found a home that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Also on Aug. 30, officers heard gunshots from the police station parking lot and were soon dispatched to the 300 block of Walker St. Officers collected shell casings and spoke with witnesses. No one was injured.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the the 200 block of Fir St. for reports of shots fired. Officers found multiple vehicles that were damaged by gunfire and spoke with witnesses. Officers were called to Franciscan Hospital for two men being dropped off with gunshot wounds. The victims, a 22-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and buttocks.

MCPD continues to investigate all of these incidents.

There are no suspects in custody.

MCPD would ask any eyewitnesses or residents with surveillance cameras (such as Ring Doorbell Cameras) in any of the areas of these shooting investigations to contact, Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1086.

You can also submit tips through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Notre Dame reports 3 more cases of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 2.2% 7-day positivity rate.

Indiana

Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,110 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

Indiana

Man arrested for meth possession in Marshall County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
During a vehicle search, officers found a syringe and a small amount of methamphetamine.

News

Local veterans receives French honor for WWII duties

Updated: 3 hours ago
“The highest honor, the Legion of Honor is going to be bestowed upon two American heroes. I’m sure they will say they are no heroes and that’s how a hero is defined.”

Latest News

News

Few showers possible with summer-like heat Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Strong winds Thursday behind passing cold front.

News

Three injured when car flips into Dowagiac Creek

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A car was on Marcellus Highway when it left the road and hit a culvert to Dowagiac Creek. The car then flipped upside down in the creek, injuring the driver and two passengers.

News

Deputy’s patrol car hit by vehicle in Niles

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputy Nathan Withington was driving on S. 11th Street near Fort Street in Niles when a Chevy Monte Carlo turned into the path of the patrol car, causing a collision

News

March held for Chrisyah Stephens; family asking killer to come forward

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
March held for Chrisyah Stephens; family asking killer to come forward

Indiana

Three behind bars in connection with series of car thefts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three people are behind bars in connection with an investigation into a series of car thefts in LaGrange County, Shipshewana, and St. Joseph County, Michigan.

News

One injured in rollover crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.