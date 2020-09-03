Michiana kids receive school supplies through 16 Pack-A-Backpack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana kids are ready for the school year thanks to generous donations from 16 News Now viewers and many community partners.

Today, schools and agencies met at Goodwill’s Excel center to pick up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Guy Fisher, Vice President of Mission Advancement for Goodwill, says this not only helps students but their parents.

Michiana families are struggling from the financial impact of the coronavirus and school supplies are just one more expense for parents to worry about

Thanks to generous support from Meijer, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, and the people of Michiana, over 3,000 backpacks were given to kids across a 10-county region.

