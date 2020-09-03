Michiana Crime Stoppers offering reward in Chrisyah Stephens homicide case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been four days since 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens was shot and killed, while at another child’s birthday party, but police say the street code of “snitching” may be getting in the way of bringing Chrisyah’s killer or killers to justice.

However, with Michiana Crime Stoppers now offering a $1,000 reward, police say an anonymous tip may be the key to solving the case.

“We have a seven-year-old girl who lost her life, an innocent seven year old girl, who lost her life to what I would call a coward,” Michiana Crime Stoppers Coordinator Kayla Miller says. “A coward who drove by a group of children and opened fire.”

Police are now asking for those who knew what happened to speak up. One way they can, without having to reveal their identity (if they choose), is by submitting an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Whether it’s by calling 574-288-STOP or their hotline at 800-342-STOP, online at michianacrimestoppers.com, or by going to the Michiana Crime Stoppers Facebook page, submitting an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers has been a reliable option since 1983.

But despite dishing out over $20,000 dollars this year to tipsters, and nearly $1.1 million dollars since the non-for-profit began, Miller says the fear of being called a “snitch” may be holding back police from bringing Chrisyah’s killer to justice.

“I think it’s false,” Miller said, when asked about what she thought of the term. “We live in a time where everyone knows everything, and someone knows something. And it’s a myth. I think it is something people still believe in but it’s not true.”

But Miller says what is true, is someone knows something and it’s up to them to decide whether or not submitting anonymous tip, receiving a cash reward, and bringing the person responsible for killing a seven-year-old girl to justice, outweighs the long-lived street code of “snitching.”

“An innocent little girl lost her life, and more innocent little children are going to have to live with this day for the rest of their lives, and a family is going to have to live with this day for the rest of their lives. But when it comes time to needing information, it’s your call. You could have the puzzle piece that puts together the complete picture to bring someone to justice,” Miller says.

A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest to who shot and killed Chrisyah Stephens.

