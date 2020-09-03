MHSAA approves football to resume

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved for football to resume this fall.

The news comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued executive orders allowing sports practices and competitions to resume.

Football can resume practice beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with games starting on Sept. 18.

Soccer practice can start immediately.

Swimming and diving practice can begin on Monday, Sept. 7.

Volleyball can begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Schools are not required to play any of those sports this fall, and may postpone until the spring. However, the MHSAA will conduct its postseason events in those four sports only for the Fall 2020 season.

“We are thankful for the opportunity for kids to get back on the field in all fall sports, and we appreciate Governor Whitmer providing that opportunity with Executive Order 176 ‚” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We share the Governor’s priorities of putting health and safety first, and the COVID-19 guidance and protocols designed by the MHSAA at her request have led to the safe starts in all sports across the state.”

“Thirty three other states are currently participating in all fall sports, and the MHSAA and its member schools are committed to doing this as safely as possible. We are ready to again provide those experiences to students and communities that have hoped for a return of some normalcy. Given the challenges of online education in many school districts across the state, providing sports and a daily routine may be more important than ever in motivating students and providing a safe outlet for physical activity, competition and socialization.”

Football season will play six games beginning with their originally scheduled week 4 game.

