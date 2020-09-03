Medical Moment: Teen takes on Lyme disease

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a disease that affects thousands of people every year and in an instant, your life can change.

How this young teen is taking on ticks and the diseases that come with them in today’s Medical Moment.

Because more people are spending time outdoors and in the wilderness amid the pandemic, experts fear more people will come down with Lyme disease.

Martie Salt has the story of one teen who is on a mission to educate, track and cure this life-altering disease.

Olivia also helped pass a $150 million bill that President Trump signed last year.

It takes a comprehensive approach to address Lyme and other tick and vector-borne diseases.

