March held for Chrisyah Stephens; family asking killer to come forward

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Family and friends held a march in South Bend Wednesday night for 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens who was shot and killed on Saturday evening while attending another child’s birthday party.

People marched from Riley High School to the memorial site near Donald and High Street.

Family, friends and teachers said Chrisyah was the “sweetest girl you could ever meet.”

“All we can do is smile. That’s what she is about. She is about smiles and lights up the room when you walk in,” said aunt Renita Stephens.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking as a teacher to see a student who had so much potential, who was going to go places in life and do things...and suddenly have her taken,” said teacher Meredith Suter.

“You always see her full of joy, playing with her cousins, and she just had a great sense of humor and it’s like she kept you uplifted,” said great aunt Angie Lyons.

“She always had this barbie that she would bring up and show me when we were waiting for the kids to come, and she told me over the weekend that she was going to take her barbie and put some blue streaks in her hair. I don’t know if she got around to doing it so I went in her memory and got blue streaks put in my hair,” Suter said.

While the pain is still raw, family members said they are finding strength.

“The joy of the Lord has been my strength. At first it was hard, but then I prayed, and God said look at her pictures. In every picture she is smiling. Sometimes you have to smile past your pain,” Lyons said.

“I miss that when her and me was playing and going to the park and playing on the slide together,” said one of Chrisyah’s friends.

Family members said they will continue to speak out until the killer or killers come forward.

“Our prayer for him is that he would have some type of guilty conscience. How do you sleep at night knowing that you murdered someone’s child?” Lyons said.

At last check, no arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department or County Metro Homicide.

