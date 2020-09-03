Man arrested for meth possession in Marshall County

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested for meth possession in Marshall County on Wednesday night.

A Marshall County officer conducted a traffic stop near US 31 and 16th Rd.

An Indiana State Police Canine discovered narcotics in the vehicle.

During a vehicle search, officers found a syringe and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Daulton E. Conley, 24, of Rochester was taken to the Marshall County jail for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.

